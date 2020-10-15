Levelland man pleads not guilty to kidnapping in federal court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man indicted earlier this month by a grand jury and charged with kidnapping has pleaded not guilty in federal court.
Damien Dre Gonzalez waived his arraignment hearing Thursday, according to federal court documents. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr., gave the order accepting and granting his plea.
On August 23, federal indictment documents allege Gonzalez kidnapped an individual under the age of 18-years-old.
Gonzales has also been charged in two different cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child, described in the arrest warrant as both being under the age of 13.
According to Lubbock County Jail records, Gonalez is no longer in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
