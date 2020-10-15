LPD respond to Central Lubbock bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a reported bank robbery in Central Lubbock Thursday.
Officers were called to the People’s Bank at 3801 34th Street around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a white button down shirt with a red tie and blue jeans.
The suspect was also wearing a light-colored mask and a tan hat.
At this time no arrests have been reported, this is a developing story.
