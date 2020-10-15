5-5-5 Move Over, Slow Down Rally set for Saturday at Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial

“We’ll also have tow truck drivers and sanitation workers, anybody that works on the side of the road, for people to get to know,” Hill said. “One of our goals of this rally is for people to see the family behind the person. So, if they see someone working on the side of the road, we would like for them to think of that as a family working out there. We want our first responders or anybody working on the side of the road to go home safely to their families.”