5-5-5 Move Over, Slow Down Rally set for Saturday at Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Safety organization is hosting its first Move Over, Slow Down Rally on Saturday in an effort to educate the public and put an end to roadside crashes.
“We believe that education is a good way to teach people that this is important,” Mark Hill said. “We have a Move Over Slow Down law, and laws are great, we need laws and want laws, but if we can just get the word out and educate the public that when they see the lights that they need to move over and slow down, we think that’s a lot better way than doing it by law.”
Mark, who lost his son Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill in a January crash, is the founder of 5-5-5 Safety. This initiative is an effort to prevent similar crashes by asking people to consider five ways to plan for safety, five ways to act safely and to contact at least five loved ones a day.
This rally, which will include speakers, special ceremonies, first responders as well as various booths, food and music, is the first large public event for the organization. It will be held at the Regional Public Safety Memorial in Leroy Elmore Park just inside S. Loop 289 on Quaker Avenue from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.
“We’ll also have tow truck drivers and sanitation workers, anybody that works on the side of the road, for people to get to know,” Hill said. “One of our goals of this rally is for people to see the family behind the person. So, if they see someone working on the side of the road, we would like for them to think of that as a family working out there. We want our first responders or anybody working on the side of the road to go home safely to their families.”
The rally is among the approved outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people in Lubbock. Hill said parking will be available on the south side of the memorial.
