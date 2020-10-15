Much cooler today, colder tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front, as forecast, is through the KCBD viewing area. Today will be MUCH cooler and tonight will get at least a little cold. There may be a frost or even a light freeze for a few spots.
A dozen or so Texas Tech Mesonet weather stations reached triple-digits yesterday afternoon. See the list below. Lubbock hit 97°, about 20 degrees above the October 14 average high and four degrees above the record high (93° in 2009).
This morning sunny, windy, and cool. Gusts near 40 mph and patchy blowing dust are possible through early afternoon. The wind will add quite a chill to the air.
This afternoon sunny and much cooler. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern viewing area to the low 70s in the south. Winds will gradually diminish, ranging from about 15 to 25 with gusts near 35 mph early in the afternoon to about 10 to 20 mph in the late afternoon.
This evening will be clear, winds light, the air chilly. Some spots in the northwestern viewing may see a frost or even light freeze.
Tomorrow morning will be clear and cold. Well, the coldest this season so far for many. Lows will range from near freezing in the far northwest to the low 40s in the far southeast.
Friday afternoon will be cool but pleasant. Sunny with a slight breeze and highs mostly in the 60s.
Saturday brings a quick warm up ahead of the next cold front. It again will be sunny and quite gusty with highs from the low 80s to low 90s.
Keep an eye on our extended forecast for some cooler weather. Right now there is low confidence in the guidance, which means keep an eye on our extended forecast for potential changes to the forecast. They may be significant. You’ll find that forecast right here on our Weather Page after closing this story (and scrolling down a bit).
KCBD area weather stations at or above 100° Wednesday afternoon:
103 Guthrie
103 Hackberry
102 Estelliine
102 Northfield
102 Spur
101 Childress
101 Jayton
101 Lake Alan Henry
101 Paducah
100 Gail
100 Post
100 Snyder
100 White River Lake
