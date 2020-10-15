Multiple injured in cotton gin explosion south of Lamesa

ACKERLY, Texas (KCBD) - An explosion has been confirmed at the Flower Grove Co-op Cotton gin early Thursday morning, October 15.
The explosion occurred between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Multiple people have been reported to have suffered injuries, some severe.
At least three people have been transported to Lubbock due to their injuries.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
KCBD has reporters at the scene and will provide updates as information is recieved.
