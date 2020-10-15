Near freezing temps possible tonight.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As expected it was a windy and much cooler day for the South Plains with afternoon highs remaining in the 60s and 70s. Most of those afternoon temperatures were below normal, which is 76 in Lubbock, for this time of year.
Tonight will be a cold one as lows fall to near freezing in the northwest South Plains and to the mid 30s in Lubbock and 40s to our south.
A light freeze is possible for the region from Friona to Muleshoe east to Plainview and possibly as far south as Littlefield.
The front is providing the cold air, but light winds and the extremely dry air will also aid in bringing the morning lows to near freezing.
Temps will recover Friday afternoon to the 65-70 degree range and winds will be much lighter.
It will be a chilly night for area high school football with temps falling to the 50s during most school games Friday night.
Saturday brings more south wind and highs around 85 – 90 degrees and plenty of sunshine.
Then another windy cold front and back in to the 60s and low 70s for Sunday afternoon.
Conditions are still not favorable for rain through the weekend.
