Texas Tech police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself to female student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech police are searching for a male suspect accused of exposing himself to a female student on Thursday afternoon.
The student told police she was in the parking lot of the Merket Alumni Center when someone in a tan-colored vehicle approached her and asked for directions.
When she approached the vehicle to give directions, the male exposed his genitals and asked her to get in the vehicle. The student ran from the area and the vehicle was last seen headed off campus.
The call came in a little after 5 p.m.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s, unshaven, wearing a red shirt.
If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.