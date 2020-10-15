WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock discusses record-breaking COVID-19 cases at 11:30 a.m. news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Thursday, October 15, at 11:30 a.m.
The news conference will take place at Citizen’s Tower.
Panelists for the news conference will include Katherine Wells, MPH, Director of Public Health, Dr. Ron Cook, Local Health Authority, Dr. Mike Ragain, Chief Medical Officer of UMC, Walt Cathey, CEO of the Lubbock Market of Covenant Health, Robert Taylor, Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce, Dan Pope, Mayor.
On October 15, the City of Lubbock confirmed 311 new cases of Coronavirus, 220 recoveries and three additional deaths on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 14,675: 2,005 active, 12,518 listed as recovered and 152 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.