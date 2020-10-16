Arrington to speak at second Trump Train event, 2 p.m. Sunday at Cook’s Garage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Trump supporters are planning to circle Loop 289 again on Sunday evening, Oct. 18, as part of their second Trump Train event.
The vehicles, marked with Trump, American, Texas, or Blue Line flags, plan to cruise around Loop 289 from 5 p.m. until dark.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Cook’s Garage, located at 114th Street and Tahoka Highway - this time with vendors and food trucks.
Organizers invite people to, “Come out, support our President, and show your love for the values we hold dear. Bring your Trump, American, Texas, Pro Life, Back the Blue, and any other flags showing support for our values. Please keep this family friendly, peaceful, and safe. Let’s rock Lubbock, TX and show President Trump how much we love and support him.”
They released this list of speakers on Friday, including Congressman Jodey Arrington:
- Pastor Jake Fehr
- Cochran County Commissioner Eric Silhan
- Mayor Kim Silhan - Morton
- Mayor Shannon Thomason - Big Spring
- Pastor Steve Friskup
- Abraham Enriquez Founder of Bienvenidios
- Betty Cardenas Chairwoman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly
- Mark Lee Dickson Director of Right to Life of East Texas
- Dustin Burrows Texas State Representative
- Jackie Schlegel Founder & Executive Director at Texans for Vaccine Choice
- Steve Munisteri Senior Advisor to John Cornyn Campaign and Former Republican Party of Texas Chairman
- Jodey Arrington United States Congressman
- Pastor Carl Toti
Organizers estimate 8,000 vehicles showed up for the previous rally on Sept. 27.
They say the line of vehicles made it all the way around the Loop during the previous rally, before the last vehicle left the Cook’s Garage parking area. The loop is 26.9 miles.
“We guesstimated about 8,000 give or take, the front of the line circled the whole loop while cars were still pulling out of here. Everything went smooth, it was fun, friendly and peaceful!”
