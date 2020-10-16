Between cold fronts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly start to our Friday with a cool afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will warm to well-above average before the next cold front arrives. The temperature roller coaster continues.
Chilly to a bit cold this morning with lows in the 30s and 40s! Winds light early, then a bit breezy this afternoon. A few clouds but otherwise sunny. Highs today will range from the mid-60s northwest to near 70 degrees southeast.
Under a clear sky this evening will be chilly, especially after sunset. Sunset in Lubbock is at 7:12 PM.
Not as cold tonight but breezy under a star-filled sky. Saturday morning lows will be in the 40s.
Sunny with a gusty and very warm to hot afternoon Saturday. Afternoon winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Highs will range from the low 80s to low 90s.
The next cold is anticipated early Sunday. It will be cooler, skies will be sunny and winds will be gusty. Temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s.
Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected Monday morning.
As I noted here yesterday, there is little agreement from the major models regarding next weeks weather. One model is considerable warmer than the other, one hints at a chance of rain, one has a strong cold front late in the period. Stay tuned for possible changes to the forecast.
