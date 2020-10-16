1 seriously injured in industrial accident at Lubbock Cotton Growers

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in serious condition after an industrial accident at Lubbock Cotton Growers on Friday evening.
Woodrow fire officials tell us a white male was in the trailer of an 18-wheeler and was buried by the cotton seed coming in. They say he was in there for 10 or 15 minutes. They performed CPR until he could be picked up by EMS.
EMS and volunteer firefighters were called to the facility at 11611 County Road 2500 around 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.