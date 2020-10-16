Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

1 dead after morning crash, City warned of possible ‘shutdown’ because of COVID, Trump-Biden on separately in town halls

By Michael Cantu | October 16, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 6:13 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person has died after a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 4th Street and West Loop 289.

  • Police were blocking traffic earlier this morning as they conducted an investigation.
  • There is currently no word on what led up to this crash.
  • Updates will be posted here: 1 dead after West Lubbock crash

Lubbock is close to being on Gov. Greg Abbott’s shutdown list as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Police are looking for a man who robbed the People’s Bank at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 34th Street and Memphis.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Thursday to recommend Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden attended separate town hall events Thursday night in place of a cancelled debate.

