Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, one person has died after a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 4th Street and West Loop 289.
- Police were blocking traffic earlier this morning as they conducted an investigation.
- There is currently no word on what led up to this crash.
- Updates will be posted here: 1 dead after West Lubbock crash
Lubbock is close to being on Gov. Greg Abbott’s shutdown list as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
- The city says social gatherings are the main source of infections.
- Residents are urged to wear masks, wash their hands and avoid gatherings.
- Read more on that warning here: Lubbock ‘dangerously close’ to being shut down by governor as hospitals fill with COVID patients
Police are looking for a man who robbed the People’s Bank at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 34th Street and Memphis.
- He gave the teller a note and left with unknown amount of money.
- Those who know anything are asked to call the Lubbock Police Department.
- That information can be found here: LPD searching for suspect in Central Lubbock bank robbery
The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Thursday to recommend Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- The full Senate is expected to vote before the end of the month.
- Read more here: GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden attended separate town hall events Thursday night in place of a cancelled debate.
- The two answered questions about the pandemic, the economy and the Supreme Court.
- Trump and Biden will be back on the campaign trail.
- Read more here: Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
