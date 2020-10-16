End Zone Player Profile: Mason Eaker

Wood said, “He’s one of those kids that sees everything that goes on around. He, one time said to me you know, what’s the worse thing that you know goes on as a coach. He’s kind of intuitive. He’s wanting to; he’s intrigued about being a coach. And so we had a good conversation and he said he didn’t know he could do that with the parents that you have to deal with and having to depend on 16 year old kids. You know there’s just certain things you just got to roll on through. And it doesn’t surprise me he’s decided not to do that.”