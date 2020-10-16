End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Week 8, Friday night.
Lamesa 28, Kermit 0
Bovina 37, Ropes 7
Sundown 58, Floydada 21
Ira 70, Rotan 18
O’Donnell 58, Morton 6
Motley County 48, Patton Springs 0
Post 39, New Deal 0
Seagraves 42, Iraan 0
Borden County 61, Meadow 8
Trinity Christian 21, Willow Park 16
Rankin 64, Lubbock Titans 0
Wellman-Union 44, Whiteface 42
Hale Center 38, Tahoka 13
Petersburg 88, Kress 44
Shallowater 44, Denver City 41
Roosevelt 57, Reagan County 0
Randall 59, Lubbock High 0
Idalou 42, Abernathy 14
Smyer 44, New Home 30
Slaton 30, Brownfield 13
Coronado 51, WF Rider 13
Spur 60, Northside 12
Jayton 61, Garden City 15
Valley 69, Claude 12
Klondike 78, San Jacinto 30
Amherst 48, Whitharral 43
Anton 70, Cotton Center 6
Dumas 42, Plainview 8
Perryton 34, Levelland 7
Sweetwater 62, Pecos 39
Borger 23, Estacado 20
Farwell 42, Sanford-Fritch 0
Canadian 78, Dimmitt 0
Frenship 37, Midland 23
Chillicothe 78, Hart 32
Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Christian 42
Hermleigh 54, Roby 28
Childress 50, Friona 26
SpringLake-Earth 2, Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)
Dalhart 2, Littlefield 0 (forfeit)
Colleyville Covenant vs Lubbock Christian (canceled)
Ralls vs Roscoe (canceled)
Olton vs Boys Ranch (canceled)
Dawson vs Wilson (Saturday)
All-Saints vs Abilene Christian (Saturday)
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.