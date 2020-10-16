End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 16

By Pete Christy | October 16, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Week 8, Friday night.

Lamesa 28, Kermit 0

Bovina 37, Ropes 7

Sundown 58, Floydada 21

Ira 70, Rotan 18

O’Donnell 58, Morton 6

Motley County 48, Patton Springs 0

Post 39, New Deal 0

Seagraves 42, Iraan 0

Borden County 61, Meadow 8

Trinity Christian 21, Willow Park 16

Rankin 64, Lubbock Titans 0

Wellman-Union 44, Whiteface 42

Hale Center 38, Tahoka 13

Petersburg 88, Kress 44

Shallowater 44, Denver City 41

Roosevelt 57, Reagan County 0

Randall 59, Lubbock High 0

Idalou 42, Abernathy 14

Smyer 44, New Home 30

Slaton 30, Brownfield 13

Coronado 51, WF Rider 13

Spur 60, Northside 12

Jayton 61, Garden City 15

Valley 69, Claude 12

Klondike 78, San Jacinto 30

Amherst 48, Whitharral 43

Anton 70, Cotton Center 6

Dumas 42, Plainview 8

Perryton 34, Levelland 7

Sweetwater 62, Pecos 39

Borger 23, Estacado 20

Farwell 42, Sanford-Fritch 0

Canadian 78, Dimmitt 0

Frenship 37, Midland 23

Chillicothe 78, Hart 32

Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Christian 42

Hermleigh 54, Roby 28

Childress 50, Friona 26

SpringLake-Earth 2, Lorenzo 0 (forfeit)

Dalhart 2, Littlefield 0 (forfeit)

Colleyville Covenant vs Lubbock Christian (canceled)

Ralls vs Roscoe (canceled)

Olton vs Boys Ranch (canceled)

Dawson vs Wilson (Saturday)

All-Saints vs Abilene Christian (Saturday)

