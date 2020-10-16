Family Promise of Lubbock overcomes COVID-19 challenges to prevent evictions, homelessness

“Our concern with COVID, from the very beginning, was making sure that we could still assist families and do it in a way that was safe for them and safe for our staff and safe for the volunteers that come and bring meals,” Morris said. “We had no idea was going to last this long. I don’t think anybody did. So, we’re maintaining those same protocols and keeping everybody as safe as possible. Right now, we have nine children in the program. We’ve got to keep them safe, got to keep the parents safe so they can work.”