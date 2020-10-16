H-E-B buys land at 19th and Frankford as potential second location in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A member of the Yates family has announced a large portion of their shopping center next to Yates Flooring has been sold to H-E-B.
According to information from the Yates family, the new H-E-B location will be located at 19th Street and Frankford Avenue.
The grocery store will be located between the Audi dealership and the Yates Flooring store.
The confirmation of a second H-E-B comes just weeks before the first H-E-B store has even opened its doors to the general public.
H-E-B has not made an official announcement about the second store opening at this time.
A family member of the Yates' stated on Facebook, “It’s Official! The Yates family is happy to announce that we’ve sold a large part of our shopping center at 19th and Frankford to H-E-B, and will be welcoming them as our new neighbor. We don’t have any information yet as to when construction will start, but I’m assuming that will be announced soon. They will be taking the area from the west side of Yates Flooring to the Audi dealership, and our building and parking lot will not be affected. Thank you again Lubbock and West Texas for your continued patronage and loyalty. We appreciate you more than you know, and we look forward to serving you for many more years to come."
The owner of Yates Flooring confirmed the purchase by H-E-B. The owner also informed KCBD the stand alone building in the parking lot will be torn down, but no other structures will be affected.
H-E-B reached out to KCBD and said, “H-E-B frequently purchases properties as investments and in anticipation of future needs of our business. There are no immediate plans for a second store. We are excited to open the doors at our first Lubbock store, located at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue, on October 28.”
H-E-B also gave the same information when they purchased the land at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.
KCBD will continue to update the story as more information is provided.
