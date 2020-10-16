H-E-B buys land at 19th and Frankford as potential second location in Lubbock

A family member of the Yates' stated on Facebook, “It’s Official! The Yates family is happy to announce that we’ve sold a large part of our shopping center at 19th and Frankford to H-E-B, and will be welcoming them as our new neighbor. We don’t have any information yet as to when construction will start, but I’m assuming that will be announced soon. They will be taking the area from the west side of Yates Flooring to the Audi dealership, and our building and parking lot will not be affected. Thank you again Lubbock and West Texas for your continued patronage and loyalty. We appreciate you more than you know, and we look forward to serving you for many more years to come."