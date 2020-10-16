KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sloppy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sloppy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sloppy is a 1-year-old pit who has been at the shelter for about three weeks.
He is good with other dogs and still has a lot of puppy energy. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
