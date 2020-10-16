Lubbock PD makes arrest, one charged with two counts of burglary of a building

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police announced the arrest of a Lubbock man for two counts of burglary of a building, and another was charged with hindering apprehension of a felon.
Lubbock Police says officers, as well as Crime Suppression, and K9 unit, with the U.S. Marshal’s, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Anthony Lara at approximately 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 110 block of 43rd Street.
Lara was arrested for two outstanding burglary of a building felony warrants. In addition, 20-year-old Frances Garza was also arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a felon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.