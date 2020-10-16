Lubbock Police searching for missing woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department says officials are currently searching for missing 59-year-old Margot Irizarry-Rivera who they say was last seen in the 2200 block of 15th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.
According to officials with LPD, officers have reason to be concerned for her well being.
Irizarry-Rivera is described as a Hispanic female with half red, half black hair and brown eyes, 4 foot 11 inches and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Texas Tech sweater, black jacket, black pants and multi-colored shoes.
Anyone with information on Irizarry-Rivera’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
