Lubbock Police searching for missing woman

Lubbock Police searching for missing woman
59-year-old Margot Irizarry-Rivera was last seen in the 2200 block of 15th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | October 16, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 2:37 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department says officials are currently searching for missing 59-year-old Margot Irizarry-Rivera who they say was last seen in the 2200 block of 15th Street at approximately 10:30 a.m., Friday.

According to officials with LPD, officers have reason to be concerned for her well being.

Irizarry-Rivera is described as a Hispanic female with half red, half black hair and brown eyes, 4 foot 11 inches and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray Texas Tech sweater, black jacket, black pants and multi-colored shoes.

Anyone with information on Irizarry-Rivera’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.