Texas Tech Softball announces new head coach

“Coach Ward has built a reputation as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the country,” said director Kirby Hocutt. “We identified her early in our interview process, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future of Red Raider Softball under her leadership. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ward and her family to Lubbock. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t thank Coach Sam Marder for leading our program during this interim period.”