Texas Tech Softball announces new head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced a new head coach for the softball team has been hired.
Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt reported that Sami Ward, a three-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year, has been named the eighth head softball coach in Texas Tech history.
Ward has led her team at Loyola Marymount University, with a record of 138-109 overall during her five seasons.
Ward was named the WCC Coach of the Year following the 2016, 2018 and 2019 seasons, the final two of which resulted in National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC) appearances. Loyola Marymount defeated both UT Arlington and UC Riverside in the championship series and Northern Colorado and South Dakota State in the regional round.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be the next leader of the Red Raider softball program,” Ward said. “We have a great deal of talent already in the club, and I am looking forward to continuing to develop them as well as building for the future. I want to thank Kirby Hocutt, Tony Hernandez, Ginger Kerrick, Grace Hernandez and President Schovanec for the amazing privilege to serve Texas Tech.”
“Coach Ward has built a reputation as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the country,” said director Kirby Hocutt. “We identified her early in our interview process, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future of Red Raider Softball under her leadership. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ward and her family to Lubbock. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t thank Coach Sam Marder for leading our program during this interim period.”
You can read more about coach Ward at the Texas Tech website here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.