Voters living with disabilities have ballot options

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Elections office has an ADA compliant ballot machine for every person living with a disability.
Every early voting location has at least one of these devices and there will be much more available on Election Day.
The modified ballots have options that allow the voter to:
- Use headphones to have the ballot read aloud.
- Navigate the ballot with a two clickers that can be attached to the wrist or feet. This is helpful for voters with limited mobility.
- Navigate the ballot without using hands or feet. The voter will use a straw device that navigates the ballot by blowing and sucking the straw. This is useful for voters who have limited mobility.
For members of the deaf community, Lubbock is the first county in Texas to have an American Sign Language interpreter. They will be at the United at 82nd Street and Boston on Wednesday and again on Oct. 28.
On Election Day, ASL interpreters will be at Byron Martin and Calvary Baptist church.
