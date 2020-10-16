The Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds and cool temps today as we move into the weekend. It will be a chilly night for area high school football and I suggest a jacket or sweater for the cool nighttime breezes.
The weekend will bring more gusty winds, especially on Saturday when speeds will average 15 to 25 mph from the south to southwest. With the winds, low humidity and very warm temps the fire danger will be elevated for the region.
As for those afternoon temperatures they will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday. On Sunday another cold front will keep the afternoon temps in the 70s with northerly winds. This will be another dry front for the region. It will result in some cold temperatures on Monday morning with lows back in the 30s for most of the South Plains.
Dry conditions will continue through most of the coming week with a potential of some rain entering the forecast by late next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.