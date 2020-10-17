Comedian, Writer & Director Steve Byrne talks about ‘The Opening Act’ movie showing in Lubbock theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend, Lubbock’s Alamo Drafthouse is showing a new movie called ‘The Opening Act’ followed by a Livestream Q & A. The movie is written and directed by standup comedian and actor, Steve Byrne.
‘The Opening Act’ is hitting the silver screen and Bryne said he wanted to make a movie about the early stages of a standup comedy career.
“I’ve been a stand up for 23 years, so I called, what I believe to be, was the best film I wanted to make about standup comedy. I thought, what better moment in a comedian’s time than the last time they had a real job up until their first time ever getting an opportunity.”
I asked Byrne if the movie was based on his real-life experiences, he said “OH YES! That’s all caps in bold. Absolutely everything that happens to the character, Will, once he hits the road, has happened to me in my real life.”
‘The Opening Act’ has an all-star cast.
“You got Jimmy O. Yang, Alex Moffat, Cedric the Entertainer, Whitney Cummings, Iliza Shlesinger, Kathleen Madigan, Anjelah Johnson, Debby Ryan, Bill Burr, Ken Jeong, Tom Segura, Neal Brennan, Roy Wood Jr., Russell Peters,” said Byrne. “I see all these names, it’s like, that’s why I’m not in the film because there was no room for me because there’s so much great talent in this film.”
‘The Opening Act’ is being shown in Lubbock because of local ties to the movie. Peter Billingsly and Vince Vaughn are the producers of the film. Billingsly’s brother is the owner of Lubbock’s Alamo Draft House.
“We’re doing some special screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse,” said Byrne. “Sal Vulcano, from ‘Impractical Jokers’ interviewed myself and Jimmy O. Yang, the star the film, and we did a little Q&A about their first few years of all of our careers. And that’s the great thing about everybody that’s in this film, it’s like an all-star cast of all the greatest comics of our generation.”
‘The Opening Act’ is now in theatres and is available through many Video On Demand (VOD) sites and apps.
You can see showtimes at Lubbock’s Alamo Drafthouse, click here.
