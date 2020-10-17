Lubbock High School football program temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

Lubbock ISD protocols require the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, coaches, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. All athletes in Lubbock ISD football programs are equipped with face shields. The Texas Education Agency defines close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms: