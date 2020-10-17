5-5-5 Safety holds Move Over, Slow Down rally on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 organization hosted their first ever Move Over, Slow Down Rally at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial on Saturday, to teach families to watch out for emergency vehicles and avoid accidents on the road.
The event comes 10 months after Lubbock Police Officer Nick Reyna, and Lubbock firefighter and paramedic, Eric Hill, lost their lives while responding to a traffic accident. Matt Dawson, another firefighter, is still recovering from catastrophic injuries today.
"Our hope is that this will help people to move over and slow down and watch out for our responders, tow-truck workers, everybody,” Susan Hill said.
Hill’s parents started the 5-5-5 organization, which encourages you to plan five options for safety, five actions to keep you safe, and to tell five people you love them each day.
The move over, slow down message is actually a Texas law that requires drivers to reduce speed 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they see an emergency vehicle. Rally organizers passed out stickers to help remind people.
“We want to get the message out," Mark Hill said.
The goal was "for people to come out to this really to meet first responders and people on the side of the road so that they can realize it’s a family. It’s not just that one person. There’s a family behind them and it takes years to get over those things and we don’t want any families to go through what we have gone through,” Mark Hill said.
“We don’t think about when we drive, it’s kind of like breathing, you don’t think about it-you just get in your car and go and you don’t think about it until something happens.”
Lubbock Fire Department Chief, Shaun Fogerson, said saving a life just takes some simple steps.
“The move over, slow down doesn’t add any time to someone’s trip. Maybe five or 10 seconds, but what they are saving by moving over and slowing down is saving a life,” said Chief Fogerson.
Michael Daniel, a Lubbock Sheriff’s deputy, has been close to roadside danger before and hopes today can reinforce safer driving.
“I think with our community- they’re pretty pro-law enforcement and pro-firefighter so once they get their heads around it, they will do what they need to do to take care of us.”
For more information about the 5-5-5 safety organization or learn where you can purchase merchandise, click here.
