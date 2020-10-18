Excecutive Director of Lubbock Impact dies after battle with COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Executive Director of Lubbock Impact, Rory Thomas, has died after a battle with COVID-19.
She was diagnosed in late September and had been in the hospital since Oct. 5.
We’ll update this story when we have details about her Celebration of Life service.
Lubbock Impact is a community outreach group that started as an effort between families from Trinity Baptist Church and Bacon Heights Baptist Church, dedicated to helping families in need with food, clothing, and medical care.
They opened their first soup kitchen in October 2007 and have now grown to help more than 12,000 people a year.
Lubbock Impact released this statement on Sunday morning:
Words cannot say how grateful we are to have such amazing friends and prayer warriors – We had no idea so many would rally around Lubbock Impact, its board, its volunteers, its ministries & its staff during this tough time with Rory Thomas' health.
We want you to hear it from us – Our Dear Friend Rory has gone to be with Jesus.
Rory loved her family, friends, Lubbock Impact, and her Savior with everything she had. She worked in excellence in everything she did. We KNOW she has heard, “Well done thy good and faithful servant”.
Specifics for her “Celebration of Life” service have not been worked out, but we will share with you once we know.
Kurtis and the kids are all at home together. Please pray for them during this time.
Rory would not want us to be sad, rather, she would want us to continue making Lubbock a better place; one that knows His Name & calls Him Lord. Undoubtedly, her story is not over.
Fear is a liar! Covid has not won! He turns ashes into beauty!
Hug the ones you love. Spend time with those you ought. Serve others well. By doing so, you will be more like our precious Executive Director, Rory Thomas, who is now on the streets of Gold, shouting, “Hosanna, Hosanna in the Highest, Holy, Holy Holy is He Who Was and Is and is to Come.”
Go be the change!
We love you
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.