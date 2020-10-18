Improvements underway at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, with more to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Improvements are underway at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, part of a $45 million renovation project.
Airport Executive Director Kelly Campbell says they’re about one third of the way done.
Campbell says the renovations are meant to give the airport a modern look for inbound and outbound passengers.
“Everything will be repainted. New lights, lots of new ceiling functions. All of this big bulky signage goes away and we will have new updated signage. There will be a new PA system,” Campbell said.
Design and the acquisition of funding has been in the works for the past five years, but a master restoration plan has been around since 2007.
Campbell says the airport has good bones, but some infrastructure needed replacement such as plumbing pipes and the roof.
The size of the facility will remain the same, but Campbell says aesthetic improvements will give the airport a new fresh feel, along with changes to accommodate pedestrian traffic inside the airport.
So far, three gates have been renovated from floor to ceiling. Private offices have been constructed, and a big, wide baggage claim with three high-tech carousels has opened up next to the new exit point for inbound passengers.
“We are the front door, the front door to our community, and it’s the first thing a lot of people see.”
The massive project is funded by grants from the FAA, a user fare from purchased tickets, and other airport-generated revenue, not from a general tax fund.
“Everybody exits on this side of the building, so we’re moving the rental car counters closer to this exit,” Campbell said, indicating west of the current TSA screening area.
The new TSA screening area will be moved to the east side of the buildingh, and the remaining six boarding gates are also getting makeovers.
“Right now, this is a Gate 7 behind this temp wall. It’s under construction,” Campbell said.
Once the project is complete, all of the bathrooms within the terminal will be bright and modern.
Campbell says all of these renovations are meant to give passengers a bright, pleasant space to be in before and after flights.
Outdoor renovations so far have included a new walkway and enhanced crosswalks. Soon, passengers can expect a new outdoor canopy, new railing and benches.
Renovations to the concession stand are not a part of this project, which is set to be completed by Summer 2021.
