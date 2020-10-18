Muleshoe woman killed in collision Saturday night

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe woman has died after striking a fence at US 70 and CR 93 on Saturday evening.
DPS says 39-year-Anna Cruz Ramirez was headed eastbound on US 70 in a 2006 Nissan Altima, approaching CR 93, 11 miles west of Muleshoe, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a metal fence.
Ramirez was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Authorities don’t yet know the cause of the crash. The roadway has been cleared and the investigation is in progress Saturday night.
