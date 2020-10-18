Roller coaster temps continue, chance for Monday fog

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue the typical Fall roller coaster ride this week. There are changes occurring, although, they are subtle.
The not so subtle part are the series of cold fronts that we’re experiencing. The more subtle part are things that you won’t notice in your day to day activities: Things like the jet stream slowly settling into it’s late fall-winter position. Things like moisture very slowly coming back up from the south.
You might notice the moisture, we have a slight chance at seeing some fog for your Monday morning. We could see some drizzle even Monday night. Slowly, this will work its way into some rain chances, just not yet. We’re watching and hoping right along with you, but the forecast is still mostly dry.
The jet stream you might hear about in stories in the next week, as signs are pointing toward an early season snow storm being possible across the Midwest by next weekend. Those are all signs that the atmosphere is becoming more active in that classic battle between warm and cool air.
So in the meantime, sit back and enjoy the ride on the Fall Roller Coaster.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.