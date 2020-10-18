Shallowater Middle School moving to remote learning for week of Oct. 19

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater Middle School will be moving students to remote learning from Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, due to a rise in COVID-19 case numbers.
This applies to Middle School only. Other Shallowater campuses will continue holding class normally, and students should be prepared to return on Oct. 26.
All Middle School extracurricular activities have also been canceled.
Parents are asked to limit students' social contact during this week.
