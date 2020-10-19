Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closing due to lack of major new releases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to the lack of upcoming major new releases, Alamo Drafthouse has decided the best way to conserve their resources during COVID is to temporarily close the Lubbock franchise location, effective immediately.
All upcoming screenings have been canceled, and any guests who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund in the coming days. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to their team at humanresources@ttv-alamo.com.
Alamo Drafthouse management has stated, “This is a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but we’re confident that by pausing now, we’ll be able to reopen once a steady stream of new releases resumes.”
“To our team members who have returned to us over the past two months – thank you so much. Your efforts created the safest and most enjoyable cinematic experience possible in this area, and I hope that this will be a very brief hiatus.”
“To our film-loving guests and friends in Lubbock – your support has meant so much to all of us. We’ll be back.”
