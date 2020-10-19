Clouds give way to warming sunshine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A chilly morning across the South Plains, but quite varied temperatures on tap this afternoon. It’s possible there may be a 20-degree spread in high temperatures. Much warmer afternoons return in the days ahead. There is, however, yet another strong cold on the way.
The morning overcast and fog may produce patchy light drizzle. I don’t expect measurable precipitation. It’s been a chilly start with temperatures mostly in the 40s, some upper 30s in the northwestern viewing area.
The cloud cover will gradually diminish from the northwest to southeast during the day. A mostly sunny sky is likely by late morning in the northwest. Clouds are likely to linger until the noon hour in the Lubbock area. Very little if any sunshine may make it into the far southeastern viewing area today.
The difference between the cloud cover and sunshine will result in quite a range in today’s peak temperatures. In the far northwestern viewing area upper 70s to low 80s are possible. In the far southeastern viewing area temperatures may be limited to the low to mid-60s.
The overcast and patchy fog and mist will return overnight. I won’t be as chilly. Lows will be mostly in the 50s, with some 40s in the northwestern viewing area.
Clouds, patchy fog, and possibly mist/drizzle will greet us Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The cloud cover will gradually diminish with sunshine for Lubbock around midday. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be much warmer. Highs will be in the 80s.
It will be even warmer Thursday, also gusty and partly cloudy.
Our next cold front is anticipated Thursday night. It will bring somewhat windy conditions Thursday night and Friday bringing very chilly air back to the viewing area.
