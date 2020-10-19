Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, voters set another record for early voting in Lubbock County.
- More than 2,800 people cast their votes.
- That is more than 11,000 votes higher than the 2016 presidential election.
The pandemic is affecting one of the South Plain’s biggest rivalries.
- Lubbock High School football is canceled for the next two weeks after a number of Westerner players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
- That forced the cancellation of the Spurs Game with Monterey and its game with Tascosa.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lubbock County continues to increase.
- COVID hospitalizations are now at 198 patients with 62 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
- The number of active cases in the county is now past 2,000.
The U.S. Senate will have two votes this week on pandemic relief.
- The Senate will vote Tuesday on another Paycheck Protection Program bill.
- A vote on a separate $500 billion stimulus measure is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the World Series.
- The Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves Sunday for the National League title.
- The Rays beat the Houston Astros on Saturday to win the American League.
- The World Series begins Tuesday night in Arlington.
