Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Early voting continues record-breaking pace, COVID hospitalizations continue to increase, World Series faceoff now set

By Michael Cantu | October 19, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, voters set another record for early voting in Lubbock County.

The pandemic is affecting one of the South Plain’s biggest rivalries.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lubbock County continues to increase.

The U.S. Senate will have two votes this week on pandemic relief.

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in the World Series.

