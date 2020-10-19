End Zone Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The eighth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Shallowater Mustangs.
In their week eight matchup against the Denver City Mustangs, Shallowater won 44-41 to improve to an undefeated (6-0, 3-0) start to their season and division play.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead over Denver City, led by quarterback Bax Townsend who accounted for five touchdowns in the game. Denver City crept back into the game in the second half, but the defense was able to get the stop to seal the victory. The Mustangs have only had two games this season so far be decided by a touchdown or less.
Next week, Shallowater will hit the road to take on the Kermit Yellow Jackets.
