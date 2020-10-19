KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Levi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Levi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Levi is an 8-year-old gray mastiff who arrived at the shelter about one week ago.
He is a goofy dog with lots of love. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Levi’s adoption fees for Monday, Oct.19, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sloppy
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.