Lubbock Fire Chief responds to fire apparatus at weekend Trump rally

“The City of Lubbock has received several inquiries regarding the multiple fire apparatus that participated in yesterday’s “Trump Train” parade. No Lubbock Fire Rescue vehicles or on-duty personnel were part of the event. Lubbock Fire Rescue does not participate in political rallies or other events of a partisan nature, and LFR firefighters are prohibited from taking part in political campaigns while in uniform or on-duty.” - Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson