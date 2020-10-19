Lubbock ISD announces COVID-19 dashboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District has begun updating COVID-19 information in Lubbock schools on a public online dashboard.
Created by Student Health Services, Technology Services, and Communications and Community Relations, Lubbock ISD says the dashboard features a variety of data, including the number of confirmed cases, schools with cases, number of quarantines, number of recovered cases who have returned to school or work, and other pertinent information.
While identities will still be closed information, the dashboard will report the number of students and staff who have contracted coronavirus.
As of October 19, the LISD dashboard is reporting 140 active cases among students and staff across the district.
To access the dashboard, visit www.LubbockISD.org/COVID19.
Since the beginning of school on August 17, Lubbock ISD had notified campus families and staff of confirmed cases by text and email through the parent notification system.
Lubbock ISD says text notifications will continue to be sent to campus families and when a new case or exposure is reported, but emails will no longer be sent as part of the daily notifications. All of this information is now available in real time on the dashboard.
Due to minimal exposure risks, face-to-face instruction continues on all LISD campuses, but officials say students are reminded to take home their Chromebooks and iPads if the need arises to temporarily switch to at-home instruction.
