More fog and cold morning temps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another morning of fog and drizzle for Tuesday and Wednesday with visibilities near zero possible. The fog will dissipate for most of the region around noon so morning temperatures will be chilly.
As the sunshine returns in the early afternoon temps will slowly climb to the mid 70s. Winds will average between 10-20 miles per hour from the south.
A similar forecast for Wednesday, just slightly warmer in the low 80s.
Moving into Thursday it will get colder with highs back to the 50s and low 60s and Friday and Saturday mornings will be in the 30s. Lubbock could experience lows in the mid 30s or lower on Saturday morning.
It will continue to be dry through this week and into the weekend. The only rain will likely be the drizzle on the foggy mornings.
