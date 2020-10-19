Neal Brown returns to Lubbock Saturday with West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Texas Tech hosts West Virginia 4:30pm Saturday, it will be a homecoming for Mountaineer Starting QB Jarret Doege and for Head Coach Neal Brown.
Brown was the Red Raiders Offensive Coordinator from 2010-12. Coach Brown kindly did a Zoom interview with me today. He’s excited to return to West Texas with his 3-1 Mountaineers.
“I haven’t been back since 2014. That was the last time I was actually back in Lubbock. We have really fond memories of Lubbock and Texas Tech.”
Coach Brown isn’t overlooking the Red Raiders, who come in 1-3.
“Texas Tech is coming off a bye week and last year they came off a bye week and beat us soundly here in Morgantown. They played probably the most talented team in our league in Texas and then they played the two teams that sit in first place right now, Iowa State and Kansas State and they played them both on the road. I think it’s way to early to write them off. Matt will have these guys ready to go. I don’t have any doubt about that on Saturday night.”
Brown is excited to have Jarret Doege return home to Lubbock to lead the Red Raiders.
“He’s a competitor. He loves the game of football. He’s a real student. The success he’s having has been earned. He’s got to be able to control his emotions of going back home and playing. He went to high school at Cooper there obviously. I know he’s looking forward to it.”
Coach Brown also talked about his favorite restaurants in Lubbock, how he met Jarrett Doege and what the keys to Saturday’s game are to leave Lubbock with a win.
I know Coach Brown is super busy so I appreciate him taking the time to visit with me about returning to Lubbock.
