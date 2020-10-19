Remembering Rory Thomas, local leader dies after battle with COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock community is mourning the loss of Rory Thomas, Executive Director of Lubbock Impact, after she lost the battle with COVID-19.
She was diagnosed in late September and had been in the hospital since Oct. 5.
Her non-profit partner Michelle Tosi-Stephens with the Community Foundation of West Texas said she has never met a more dedicated person.
“When you talk about passion, I have never seen passion like she has for the Lubbock community," Tosi-Stephens said. “If people are not all aware of what they do, it will blow your mind.”
Since 2007, Thomas expanded Lubbock Impact from a soup kitchen to a wrap around service, which offers dental care, medical care and a closet for the needy. While she was battling the virus, she spent her spare energy trying to help others.
“Whenever she was able to, she would text the staff and say ‘would you please make sure of this or please make sure of that’ and check my email. I mean she just loved Lubbock Impact," Tosi-Stephens said.
The only thing that could fuel that kind of passion, is her relationship with God, Tosi-Stephens said.
“Everything was in the name of the Lord…and you felt it. After you left her, you felt so good," Tosi-Stephens said.
Her visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Lakeridge Chapel, 6025 82nd Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. at Trinity Christian Church, 7002 Canton Ave. Burial immediately following at Resthaven.
