UPDATE: Judge denies Benny Judah’s motion to reduce sentence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A District court has ruled to deny Benny Judah’s motion for Compassionate Release filed last week.
Judah was sentenced to the maximum 25 years in prison back in 2010 after pleading guilty in a ponzi scheme involving hundreds of Lubbock investors. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and the sale of unregistered securities.
On Thursday, October 15, Judah filed a motion for compassionate release to home confinement, citing his age and vulnerability to COVID-19.
Judah, now 61, says he was in the hospital for three days due to COVID-19 back on Aug. 30 and says he is still having difficulty breathing.
According to the order from Judge Sam Cummings in the Northern District of Texas court, Judah “failed to show extraordinary and compelling reasons to warrant the relief sought.”
In response to the medical issues Judah brought up in his motion, the court ruled they do not create extraordinary and compelling reasons to warrant a compassionate release.
Judah is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security facility, in Big Spring.
