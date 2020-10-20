Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Voter turnout continues to break records, COVID stimulus far from settled, rules changed to presidential debate

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | October 20, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the huge early voting turnout continues for the Nov. 3 election.

Judge Sam Cummings denied Benny Judah’s request to complete his sentence in home confinement.

Wall Street futures are down right now, as hopes for COVID stimulus bill continue to disappear.

There will be fewer interruptions during the presidential debate on Thursday between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

  • The presidential debate commission will mute their microphones while the other candidate gives their initial two minute answer.
  • the mics will be open during discussions.
  • Read more here: Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.