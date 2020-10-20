Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the huge early voting turnout continues for the Nov. 3 election.
- More than 6,400 people cast their ballot on Tuesday in Lubbock County.
- That brings the total to more than 52,000 voters so far.
Judge Sam Cummings denied Benny Judah’s request to complete his sentence in home confinement.
- Judah asked to be moved from a low-security prison because of the threat of COVDI-19.
- He is serving a 25-year sentence for a ponzi scheme.
Wall Street futures are down right now, as hopes for COVID stimulus bill continue to disappear.
- Senate Republicans will try to advance a stand-alone Paycheck Protection Program bill with a vote today.
- But hopes for a $500 billion stimulus package passing tomorrow are minimal.
There will be fewer interruptions during the presidential debate on Thursday between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
- The presidential debate commission will mute their microphones while the other candidate gives their initial two minute answer.
- the mics will be open during discussions.
