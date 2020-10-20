First freeze dates near

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our afternoons will be warmer, at least until the next cold front late this week. An even stronger cold front comes knocking late in the weekend. It’s getting to be the time of year that we see our first freezes of fall in the KCBD viewing area.
This morning cloudy and chilly with areas of fog and/or mist possible. Temperatures generally in the 40s and winds light early this morning.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Highs will range from the mid-80s in the western viewing area to the mid-70s in the east. Winds from the south will increase to about 10 to 20 mph. That’s breezy (not windy).
Tonight will be fair until the early morning hours when the low overcast returns. Lows will be mostly in the 50s - coolest northwest and mildest southeast.
I expect tomorrow to again begin cloudy, with patchy fog/mist possible. It won’t be as chilly. Lows will mostly be in the 50s.
Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. I expect highs in the 80s.
The first of two cold fronts will be on the way Thursday, helping push afternoon temperatures to the warmest of the week. It’s possible the warmest spots will be in the 90s.
There will be a cold wind behind the front Friday morning. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. It will be chilly Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
The second cold front in my forecast will be stronger. The air behind it originates in the polar region.
Later this morning I’ll add a bit more details regarding this front.
Also later this morning, I’ll add information on one of the year’s best meteor showers, peaking tonight and tomorrow.
