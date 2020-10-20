Frenship security guard’s demeanor offers comfort to Ninth Grade Center students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parents of students who attend the Frenship Independent School District Ninth Grade Center are probably familiar with Tony De La Garza, even if they do not know it.
The campus security guard has been at the center for the past four years. What makes him stand out to many is his hard-to-ignore greetings to students and parents.
De La Garza makes it a point to greet just about every student who attends the center. Most of the times the greetings come at the beginning or end of students days as he helps them cross the street.
“So, what I do, I try to pump them up,” De La Garza said. “Try to be a happy camper, try to always tell them, ‘hey, you’ll be fine.'”
Most greeting comes with a fist-bump and some conversation. Usually he takes the time to speak to the students and get to know them.
Topics range from how their days went to how their favorite sports team is faring.
It is his constant smile that gives the children comfort. That is something that is commended by the staff at FISD and those of his colleagues who work for Frenship security and its police department.
“Tony always has a smile on his face, you can see it behind his mask,” FISD Chief of Police, Roy Bassett, said.
But getting to know the more than 600 students who walk the halls of the ninth grade center can be tough. In order to try and remember the students names, De La Garza uses a little book to identify traits of certain students.
Now, more than ever, that book comes in handy. Because all students are wearing masks in school, identifying them is more of a challenge.
But still, De La Garza tries to remember as many names as possible. And he gets to know the students as well as anyone else can.
It is something that may also seem difficult, mostly because he may be seen by many as a disciplinarian. Even when he has to come in to aid in a security-involved situation or deal with a student’s actions, he does it with grace and respect.
“He’ll come in and visit with them and just try to calm them down,” Ninth Grade Center Principal, Heath Simpson, said. “And try to reach them at a level that is easier for him than it is for us.”
De La Garza has been on the job for the last four years and makes the trip to Wolfforth daily from Cotton Center, where he lives with his wife and children.
What most of the staff also notice about him is his chumminess with students who have moved on from the 9th Grade Center. Even after they have left the campus, they still make it a point to say hi to him, and he does the same.
But that also presents a challenge for De La Garza in that he usually just has one year to get the names of his current students.
“It’s not like an intermediate school or a high school, where you’ve got three years to know these kids," Bassett said. “Tony’s got one year.”
So far, De La Garza said he has gotten to know more than 2,000 students or more. And as long as he stays with the district, his plan is to learn many more.
And he will continue to work toward his intention of making the campus a safe place. One where students want to learn.
“Make it more of, ‘hey, you’re coming to school, you should be happy,” De La Garza said. “You know what I mean? You should enjoy coming to see your friends, coming to get an education.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.