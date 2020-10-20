Idalou PD return to 2017 case, one man charged with injury to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged with injury to a child after Idalou PD resumed the case in July, investigating a 2017 report alleging that he hit a child with a PVC pipe.
According to documents, officers with Idalou Police were contacted in reference to a report submitted in 2017. The case, initially investigated by an officer no longer employed with Idalou PD, was taken for injury to a child. Police say they were able to retrieve another witness statement from the victim in the case.
On December 8, 2017, Idalou police were called to the Idalou Middle School around 3:45 p.m. for a possible assault of a child.
A student in the counselors office told Police Michael Gipson, 42, had assaulted him after he accused the child of stealing $50, adding he had been locked in a shed and hit with PVC pipe on one occasion and choked out another time.
CPS was called to investigate, according to the report, and Gipson was questioned. Gipson told authorities after the child "got mouthy, aggressive and defensive” the child went to a bedroom.
Gipson told authorities the child had a PVC pipe in his hands and he grabbed it and hit the child with it, saying he was going to discipline the child with the PVC pipe but the child turned his shoulder and he hit him across the shoulder.
According to the police report, Gipson told investigators he “knew he messed up and should have not gotten as angry as he did.”
When Police returned to the investigation after being contacted in July of this year, the officer stated they were given a possible number for Gipson but were unable to make contact.
The officer also noted photos in the report showed a broken pipe used during the assault, but was not entered into evidence.
The case was forwarded to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the incident report.
At this time, Gipson is no longer in the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to jail records.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.