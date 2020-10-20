KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hera, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hera is a 2-year-old brindle pit who came to LAS one week ago.
She is a beautiful dog with a warm and loving personality. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Hera’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Oct. 20, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
