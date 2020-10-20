Local physician explains why you should get a flu shot amid COVID-19

Every Friday this month in October, the City of Lubbock Health Department is offering a flu shot drive-thru from 8:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. at 806 18th street. The shot is 20 dollars. You can pay with cash or a credit or debit card. Be sure to bring a photo ID, if you’re using a card. The flu shot is free for medicare enrollees who bring their Medicare card with them. You can also call (806) 775-2933 to make an appointment inside.