Lubbock ISD COVID-19 Dashboard: updated live-time, individual campus case count

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD released a new COVID-19 dashboard to provide transparency to parents and members of the community.
The dashboard allows users to
- find how many cases there are across the district
- how many cases on individual campuses
- how many people are quarantining
- compare the percentage of students and teachers infected
Superintendent Kathy Rollo said the dashboard is updated in real-time.
“As soon as the contact tracer enters the information into the spreadsheet the dashboard automatically uploads that information, so its updated by the minute,” Rollo said.
Local health officials and Rollo have said that there is little evidence that spread is common on campus, a controlled class environment.
“We have had a situation where students have travelled in an automobile together and other than that, its really coming from activities outside of school like slumber parties or having a large dinner party," Rollo said.
