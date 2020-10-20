Lubbock officials to address 15% COVID-19 hospitalization rate in 4:30 p.m. news conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a news conference regarding the 15% Coronavirus hospitalization rate this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
The news conference will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at the City Council Chambers.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 282 new cases of Coronavirus, and two recoveries on Monday, Oct. 19. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 15,908: 2,488 active, 13,263 listed as recovered and 157 deaths.
Monday, Oct. 19, marked the first time the city of Lubbock surpassed the 15% COVID-19 hospitalization rate.
Governor Abbott has threatened restrictions to be placed on areas where the 15% hospitalization rate maintains for 7 days or more.
KCBD will be livestreaming the news conference on Facebook and at KCBD.com.
