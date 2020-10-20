Record heat then much colder temps for the area.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a dreary morning of fog, drizzle, clouds and cold it was nice to have afternoon temperatures back in the 80s for most of the South Plains.
A similar forecast for Wednesday, with a few changes, including less fog and hopefully more sunshine by mid-day.
Patch dense fog will still occur, so use caution by driving slower and using your LOW beam headlights, not high beam setting.
Tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today with a south breeze around 20 mph+, sunny and a high in the mid 80s.
Thursday will bring a hot afternoon with temperatures near 90 degrees before the day ends. The record for that day is 89 degrees, so we could be looking at a new record for that day.
However, that heat will quickly disappear as a strong cold front moves in by Friday morning and the afternoon highs will fall to the mid to upper 50s over the South Plains. This is a wind and dry front so no rain expected, just colder temps.
The weekend will recover some with afternoon temps in the 60s Saturday and possibly on Sunday.
The next major blast of cold air and maybe some precipitation will occur by Monday thru Wednesday of next week.
